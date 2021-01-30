Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $392.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

