Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $190.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $188.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

