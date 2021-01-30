Ross Meyercord Sells 6,700 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Stock

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ross Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

PS stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 53.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 27.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

