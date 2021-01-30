Royal Bank of Canada Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $25.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATSAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

