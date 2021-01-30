Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $45.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.27.

MEOH stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

