Royal Bank of Canada Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$115.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.23.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$102.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.39.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

