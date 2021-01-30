Royal Bank of Canada Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $127.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.47.

PII stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,276.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Polaris by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Polaris by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

