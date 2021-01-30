Royal Caribbean Group Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($4.36) Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($14.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.65.

RCL opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

