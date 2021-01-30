Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

