Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

