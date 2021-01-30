RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and $10,526.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $33,760.38 or 1.00309694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 568 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.