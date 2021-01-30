RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RGLXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RTL Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

RGLXY stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

