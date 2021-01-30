RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 294.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 17,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

