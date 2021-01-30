S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 5,776 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

