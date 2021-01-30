Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.29.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $1.74 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $177.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

