Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $79.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

