Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

