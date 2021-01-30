Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

