SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Shares of SAIL opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,525.47 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $41,647.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,867 shares of company stock worth $4,321,492. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $9,188,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

