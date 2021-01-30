Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SZGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SZGPY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

