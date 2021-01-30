Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Short Interest Update

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. Samsung Electronics has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $2,450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.41 and its 200-day moving average is $304.08.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

