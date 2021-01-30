Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,520 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.99 billion and a PE ratio of 49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,939.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,761.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Insiders have bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

