Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SCZC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

