Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.95).

SHA stock opened at €6.54 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.09. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

