Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 403,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

