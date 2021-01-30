Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.86. 622,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 757,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $257,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $257,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $666,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,989,953 shares of company stock worth $124,718,452.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

