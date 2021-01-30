Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 237,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. 1,775,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,026. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

