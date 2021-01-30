Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 374,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,810 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,962. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

