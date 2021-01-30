Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.