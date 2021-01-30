Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $92.54. 1,775,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

