Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

