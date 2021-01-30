Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.00 on Friday. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

