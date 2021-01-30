Scotiabank Increases Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.00

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE CIA opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.64. Champion Iron Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.81.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6076584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

