Scotiabank Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to $25.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. National Alliance Securities restated a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after buying an additional 948,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,176,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,290,000 after buying an additional 374,625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after buying an additional 907,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after buying an additional 3,212,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,274,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,783,000 after purchasing an additional 767,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

