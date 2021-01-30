Scotiabank Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $70.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 212,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

