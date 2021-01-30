Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,880 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 129.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,518 shares of company stock worth $972,499. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

