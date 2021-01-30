Scott Investment Partners LLP Invests $4.73 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.7% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.88. 2,156,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

