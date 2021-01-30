Scott Investment Partners LLP Invests $877,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,864.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,987. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

