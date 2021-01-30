Scott Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. 1,468,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

