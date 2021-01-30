Scott Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Littelfuse makes up approximately 2.6% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.37. 132,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total value of $2,245,997.50. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,926 shares of company stock worth $21,014,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

