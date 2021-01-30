Scott Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Paychex comprises approximately 3.5% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.