Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

