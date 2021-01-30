Seaport Global Securities Comments on Norbord Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSB. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Norbord stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Norbord has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,653,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

