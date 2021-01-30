Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.