Seascape Capital Management Invests $241,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.34. The stock had a trading volume of 525,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,014. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.