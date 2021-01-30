Seascape Capital Management Makes New $342,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

AMAT traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

