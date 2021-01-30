Seascape Capital Management Purchases 944 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 136,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

NYSE CHD traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

