Seascape Capital Management Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.27. The company had a trading volume of 661,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,791. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

