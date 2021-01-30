Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

PSX stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.