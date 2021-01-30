Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $159.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

